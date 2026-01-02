ChemPartner Unveils Updated Visual Identity and Digital Experience Reflecting Its Reputation as a Trusted Biopharma Partner

ChemPartner's new visual language embodies decades of scientific rigor, adaptive and scalable partnership, and a commitment to visionary life science companies to help them efficiently and rapidly bring life-changing drugs to market.

SHANGHAI and WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner, a global contract research organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of an updated visual identity and enhanced digital experience. Building on more than two decades of world-class drug discovery, this evolution clarifies ChemPartner's visual and verbal expression to better reflect its collaborative spirit and scalable expertise.

As the biopharma landscape grows increasingly complex, discovery teams require more than scale alone. They seek a partner who listens closely, understands the scientific and operational challenges behind each program, and works alongside them as an extension of their team. ChemPartner's evolved brand expression reflects this paradigm shift, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, accountability, and collaboration at every stage of engagement.

"At its core, this evolution represents our promise to our partners", said William Woo, CEO and Chairman of ChemPartner. "We combine the stability and scale of more than 20 years of world-class drug discovery with the flexibility to meet each program where it is. This foundation guides every interaction, foregrounding the rigorous yet versatile work of our 2,000 detail-obsessed scientists as we meet evolving partner needs - from strategic guidance to rapid execution".

ChemPartner's refreshed digital experience launched today at chempartner.com, offering intuitive navigation to premier end-to-end capabilities - from discovery chemistry and biologics to DMPK and CMC. The site highlights real-world case studies, data and scientists behind the work, enabling visitors to easily explore and connect ChemPartner's expertise to their research goals.

"Our refreshed identity honors our grounded legacy while signaling aspirations for deeper partnerships," said Yinfei Yin, ChemPartner's Senior Vice President and Head of Biology, Business Development, and Marketing. "What has evolved is the clarity in how we communicate those values - visually, digitally, in print, and in every interaction. You can still expect that we will deliver precise, actionable data at the speed discovery demands."

ChemPartner continues to expand its global footprint to support biopharma innovators worldwide. Recent milestones include the opening of the Boston Center of Excellence in Watertown, MA, strengthening engagement with key U.S. biopharma hubs. This momentum continues in 2026 with the grand opening of ChemPartner's new UK site and further planned expansion into Australia and Malaysia.

About ChemPartner

ChemPartner US Corporation is the wholly owned subsidiary of ChemPartner Group providing a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including chemistry and biologics discovery, pharmacology, DMPK, and exploratory toxicology and development and manufacturing CDMO services. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base, with laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the U.S., Europe, China, and Australia. Visit chempartner.com.

