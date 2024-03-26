Center For Sight Implants New FDA-Approved iDose®TR Device

SARASOTA, Fla.--()-- Center For Sight, A US Eye Company, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology practices, has performed the first iDoseTR implant surgery in the state of Florida since the device was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December, 2023. The iDoseTR implant, manufactured by Glaukos Corporation, is a sustained release ophthalmic implant that is surgically placed in the eye. The device consistently distributes a travoprost formula to help reduce intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

Glaucoma is a progressive disease in which fluid in the eye cannot drain well. This increase in intraocular pressure causes damage to the optic nerve, resulting in vision loss.

Joshua Kim, M.D. is a member of the US Eye Physician Advisory Board and is a Cataract and Glaucoma Surgeon at Center For Sight. Additionally, he serves as the Director of Glaucoma Services for the practice. Dr. Kim implanted the device, as he was a principal investigator in the iDoseTR FDA Phase II and III trials for many years leading up to the FDA approval.

Speaking of the device, he shares, “We found the device and medication formula to work very well in our study patients. The approval of the iDoseTR implant is a revolutionary treatment for our glaucoma patients as it alleviates the need for some, if not all, of their daily prescription eye drops. Patient compliance in this regard is no longer an issue when the medication is already implanted into the eye. This point alone is very appealing to our patients struggling with their topical drop regimen. While there is no cure for glaucoma, with new therapies like these, we have another tool we can utilize to help our patients maintain their vision for the rest of their lives.”

Center For Sight was the first practice to receive the iDoseTR in Florida and is currently offering it to select patients.

