Center For Sight Implants New FDA-Approved iDose®TR Device

March 26, 2024 | 
Center For Sight, A US Eye Company, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology practices, has performed the first iDoseTR implant surgery in the state of Florida since the device was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December, 2023.

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Center For Sight, A US Eye Company, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology practices, has performed the first iDoseTR implant surgery in the state of Florida since the device was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December, 2023. The iDoseTR implant, manufactured by Glaukos Corporation, is a sustained release ophthalmic implant that is surgically placed in the eye. The device consistently distributes a travoprost formula to help reduce intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

Joshua Kim, M.D., Glaucoma, Laser Cataract & Lens Replacement Surgeon, Center For Sight | US Eye (Photo: Business Wire)

Glaucoma is a progressive disease in which fluid in the eye cannot drain well. This increase in intraocular pressure causes damage to the optic nerve, resulting in vision loss.

Joshua Kim, M.D. is a member of the US Eye Physician Advisory Board and is a Cataract and Glaucoma Surgeon at Center For Sight. Additionally, he serves as the Director of Glaucoma Services for the practice. Dr. Kim implanted the device, as he was a principal investigator in the iDoseTR FDA Phase II and III trials for many years leading up to the FDA approval.

Speaking of the device, he shares, “We found the device and medication formula to work very well in our study patients. The approval of the iDoseTR implant is a revolutionary treatment for our glaucoma patients as it alleviates the need for some, if not all, of their daily prescription eye drops. Patient compliance in this regard is no longer an issue when the medication is already implanted into the eye. This point alone is very appealing to our patients struggling with their topical drop regimen. While there is no cure for glaucoma, with new therapies like these, we have another tool we can utilize to help our patients maintain their vision for the rest of their lives.”

Center For Sight was the first practice to receive the iDoseTR in Florida and is currently offering it to select patients.

About Center For Sight

Center For Sight is the founding practice of US Eye with over 45 providers and 13 locations in Southwest Florida. Center For Sight offers patients convenient access to nationally renowned surgeons, highly-trained, compassionate staff members and cutting-edge technology. Center For Sight’s mission is to “bring clear vision to life” through trusting relationships and the unending pursuit of excellence in eyecare. For additional information and locations, visit CenterForSight.net.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in University Park, Florida, employing over 100 providers and more than 1,200 staff members. The company currently operates over 60 clinics and five ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.

