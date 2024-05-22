Cencora Announces Common Share Repurchase From Walgreens Boots Alliance and Raises Fiscal 2024 Guidance

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $400 million in a private transaction.

Cencora is also raising its fiscal year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $13.35 to $13.55, up from the previous range of $13.30 to $13.50, to reflect a lower weighted average diluted share count, partially offset by higher net interest expense due to lower investment balances as a result of cash being used for share repurchases. This transaction is an example of the Company’s opportunistic approach to share repurchases and the Company will now have completed approximately $550 million of share repurchases in the month of May.

