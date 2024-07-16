Cell Separation Market Size to Lead by 9.98% of CAGR to Reach USD 23.56 Bn by 2033

The global cell separation market size surpassed USD 9.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 23.56 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.98% from 2024 to 2033.

The cell separation market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in cell-based therapies, increasing research in regenerative medicine and growing demand for precision medicine and targeted treatments.

Key takeaways

North America dominated the cell separation market with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 15.65% during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment has contributed more than 63% of revenue share in 2023.

By cell type, the animal cells segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 55% in 2023.

By cell type, the human cells segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 12.50% during the predicted period.

By technique, the centrifugation segment has held a major revenue share of 43% in 2023.

By technique, the surface marker technique is estimated to grow at a notable 12.40% CAGR during 2024-2033.

By application, the biomolecule isolation segment has captured more than 31% of revenue share in 2023.

By application, the cancer research segment is registering a solid CAGR of 10.16% during the projected period.

Cell separation is a process used in laboratories and medical settings to isolate specific types of cells from a mixed population. This technique is essential for various applications, such as research, diagnosis, and treatment. By separating cells, scientists can study them in detail, understand their functions, and develop new therapies. Methods of cell separation include using magnetic beads, flow cytometry, and filtration, each tailored to different types of cells and their properties.

The cell separation market revolves around the tools and technologies used for this process. It includes a range of products like centrifuges, magnetic cell separators, and microfluidic devices. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing need for personalized medicine, advances in biotechnology, and the rising prevalence of diseases that require cell-based therapies. As research and healthcare continue to evolve, the demand for effective and efficient cell separation methods is expected to increase, driving further innovation and development in this field.

Cell Separation Market at a Glance

The cell separation market has been experiencing significant growth and is projected to continue expanding over the next decade. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which necessitates advanced research and development in cell-based therapies and diagnostics. Cell separation techniques, such as centrifugation, surface marker, and filtration, are essential for various applications, including biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Among these techniques, centrifugation held the largest revenue share in 2023, while the surface marker technique is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The cell separation market is poised for continued growth, driven by advancements in research and technology, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing focus on cell-based therapies for various chronic and infectious diseases.

Growth in Stem Cell Research, A Major Driver for the Cell Separation Market

Stem cell research holds immense promise for revolutionizing medicine by offering potential treatments for a wide range of diseases. Stem cells have the unique ability to develop into various cell types, making them crucial for regenerative medicine, tissue repair, and the treatment of chronic conditions. Cell separation is a fundamental process in stem cell research, as it enables scientists to isolate and purify stem cells from other cell types, ensuring the accuracy and effectiveness of their research.

One of the primary drivers of the cell separation market is the growing investment and interest in stem cell research. As more researchers explore the therapeutic potential of stem cells, the demand for advanced cell separation techniques and tools increases. These techniques are essential for isolating specific stem cell populations, which can then be studied and used in various medical applications.

· In April 2024, OrganaBio announced the release of HematoPACTM-HSC-CB-GMP, an on-demand product that provides CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells ethically sourced from fresh human cord blood. These stem cells comply with current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) regulations, ensuring their quality and safety. The product leverages OrganaBio’s expertise in cell separation to generate high yields of viable stem cells quickly, which can be used in the creation of next-generation cell therapies.

The global stem cell research community continues to make significant strides. For instance, researchers in China announced a promising cell therapy treatment for type 2 diabetes in May 2024. This innovative treatment involved growing islet cells, responsible for producing insulin, in the lab and transplanting them into a patient. The successful application of this therapy demonstrates the potential of stem cell research in developing new treatments for chronic diseases.

Development of New Cell Separation Technologies, A Key Driver for the Cell Separation Market

The field of cell separation is rapidly evolving, with new technologies emerging that are more efficient and accurate than traditional methods. These advancements are making cell separation more accessible to a wider range of researchers and manufacturers, driving the growth of the cell separation market. New cell separation technologies offer significant improvements over older methods in terms of precision, speed, and ease of use. For instance, microfluidic devices have become increasingly popular due to their ability to handle small sample volumes with high precision. These devices use tiny channels to manipulate cells based on their size, shape, and other physical properties, allowing for highly accurate separation.

A recent example of innovation in this field is the development of the DEPArray NxT system by Menarini Silicon Biosystems. Launched in early 2024, this system utilizes dielectrophoresis (DEP) to sort and collect single cells with unparalleled accuracy. It is designed to isolate rare cells, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), from complex samples, making it a valuable tool for cancer research and diagnostics. The DEPArray NxT system represents a significant leap forward in cell separation technology, offering researchers a powerful tool to study and analyze individual cells.

· In 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States announced a significant grant program to support the development of innovative cell separation technologies. This funding aims to accelerate the translation of new technologies from the lab to the clinic, ensuring that researchers have access to the latest tools for their work.

High Cost of Equipment and Cell-Based Research, A Significant Restraint for the Market

The high cost of cell separation equipment and the overall expenses associated with cell-based research present significant challenges for the cell separation market. Advanced instruments, such as flow cytometers, can be prohibitively expensive for smaller research labs and companies, limiting their ability to engage in cutting-edge research.

Flow cytometers, which are essential for many cell separation processes, can cost anywhere from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand dollars. These instruments require regular maintenance and calibration to ensure accurate results, further adding to the overall cost. For example, the BD FACSymphony A5 Cell Analyzer, a state-of-the-art flow cytometer, offers unparalleled sensitivity and versatility but comes with a high price tag that may be out of reach for many smaller institutions.

Recent developments highlight both the opportunities and the financial challenges within the sector. While innovations like the Cytek Aurora cell analyzer, which was introduced in 2023, offer enhanced capabilities and user-friendly interfaces, they also come with substantial costs. The Cytek Aurora uses full-spectrum technology to analyze cells in greater detail, providing researchers with deeper insights. However, its advanced features and high precision come at a premium, making it a considerable investment.

Advanced Cell Sorting Techniques, An Upcoming Opportunity for the Cell Separation Market

The development of advanced cell sorting techniques, such as acoustic separation and Raman spectroscopy, presents significant opportunities for the cell separation market. These innovative methods offer higher purity, gentleness, and label-free sorting of cells, enhancing the viability and functionality of isolated cells for downstream applications like cell therapies and drug discovery.

Acoustic separation leverages sound waves to manipulate cells in a fluid, allowing for gentle and precise sorting without the need for labels or markers. This method is particularly advantageous for delicate cell types, as it minimizes physical stress and preserves cell integrity. For instance, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an acoustic cell sorting device that can sort cells at high speeds while maintaining high viability. This technology is promising for applications in regenerative medicine, where maintaining cell health is crucial.

Recent developments in this field underscore the growing interest and investment in advanced cell sorting technologies.

· In 2023, a startup called Cytovale raised significant funding to further develop and commercialize their acoustic cell sorting technology. Their platform promises to offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution for cell sorting, which could make these advanced techniques more accessible to researchers and clinicians.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share in Cell Separation Market

North America holds a substantial share of the global cell separation market, primarily due to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The United States is a leader in this field, with numerous research institutions and companies dedicated to developing innovative cell separation technologies. Recent advancements include the adoption of microfluidic devices for cell sorting, which offer high precision and efficiency. Additionally, there is significant investment in stem cell research and regenerative medicine, further boosting the demand for advanced cell separation techniques.

· CytoVale’s Acoustic Cell Sorting: In 2023, CytoVale raised significant funding to commercialize their acoustic cell sorting technology. This technology offers gentle, high-speed sorting that preserves cell viability, making it ideal for applications like regenerative medicine and cancer research.

Europe is another key region for the cell separation market, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France at the forefront. The European market benefits from strong government support and funding for biomedical research. Recent developments in the region include the use of magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technology, which has gained popularity due to its ability to isolate specific cell types with high purity. Furthermore, collaborations between academic institutions and biotech companies are driving innovation and commercialization of new cell separation methods.

· Germany-based Miltenyi Biotec has made significant advancements in magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technology, which allows for high-purity isolation of specific cell types. Their latest products offer enhanced automation and scalability for clinical applications.

Asia-Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the cell separation market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and expanding biotechnology sectors. China and Japan are leading the way, with significant advancements in cell-based research and therapies. For instance, Japan has been a pioneer in regenerative medicine, and recent regulatory approvals for cell-based therapies have spurred further research and development in cell separation technologies. In China, the government’s focus on biotechnology as a strategic industry has led to substantial investments in research infrastructure and capabilities, enhancing the market potential.

India is emerging as a significant player in the cell separation market, driven by a robust biotechnology sector and increasing investments in healthcare research. The Indian government’s initiatives to promote biotechnology research, such as the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), are playing a crucial role in advancing the field. Recent developments include collaborations between Indian research institutions and global biotech companies to develop and commercialize new cell separation technologies.

By Product, the Consumables segment led the Market

Consumables, which include reagents, kits, media, sera, beads, and disposables, made up more than 63% of the market share in 2023. These items are crucial for cell growth and preparation for isolation, making them indispensable in laboratory settings. Quick cell isolation kits, for example, can extract highly pure cells in just minutes, showcasing the efficiency and necessity of consumables in the cell separation process.

By Cell Type, the Animal Cells Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market

Animal cells held a dominant share of 55% in 2023. The process of isolating and cultivating animal cells in artificial environments is vital for developing viral vaccines and recombinant therapeutic proteins. Innovations in gene therapy often rely on advancements in animal cell culture, making this segment critical for large-scale production of proteins and antibodies.

In September 2023, the introduction of their ‘Human T Cell Activation & Expansion Kit’ with microbubbles for buoyancy-activated cell sorting (BACS) was announced by Akadeum Life Sciences, the world leader in buoyancy-based cell separation technology. T cell expansion, activation, and isolation from a sample are all accomplished with this unique kit in a single, easy procedure.

By Technique, the Centrifugation Segment Dominated the Market

Centrifugation was the leading technique in 2023, holding the largest market share. This method separates cell populations based on their densities using gradient media. Differential centrifugation allows for the distinction of particles of the same density through repeated passes without a density gradient, making it a valuable tool for large-scale material separation with consistent yields.

By Application, the Biomolecule Isolation Segment Led the Market

Biomolecule isolation was the top application segment in 2023. This process is essential for isolating nucleic acids, proteins, hormones, and other molecules produced by living organisms. Cell separation techniques enable efficient production and isolation of these biomolecules on a large scale, benefiting a variety of industries from pharmaceuticals to biofuels.

Major Breakthroughs in the Cell Separation Market:

· In July 2024, NanoCellect Biomedical, a leading innovator in microfluidic cell sorting technology, introduced the VERLO™ Image-Guided Cell Sorter. This groundbreaking device is poised to transform gentle flow cytometry analysis, single-cell imaging, and cell sorting by offering unprecedented precision and efficiency.

· In November 2023, the Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized Medicine (CAMP) Interdisciplinary Research Group unveiled a novel technique for extracting mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from bone marrow, known as bone marrow aspirate (BMA). This advanced method utilizes a continuous sorting process with a multi-chip Deterministic Lateral Displacement (DLD) microfluidic device, significantly cutting the extraction time to about 20 minutes and doubling the yield of MSCs from the samples.

· In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched DynaCellect, a next-generation instrument for cell isolation, activation, and depletion. This all-in-one system streamlines cell therapy manufacturing processes.

· In June 2022, Terumo BCT collaborated with GenCure to develop advanced solutions for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. This partnership aims to improve efficiency and accessibility of these life-saving therapies.

Top Companies in the Cell Separation Market:

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Miltenyi Biotec

· Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

· Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

· GE Healthcare

· Becton Dickinson and Company (BD Biosciences)

· Eppendorf AG

· STEMCELL Technologies

· Sysmex Corporation

· Asahi Kasei Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Consumables

Reagents, Kits, Media and Sera Beads Disposables

Instruments

Centrifuges Flow Cytometers Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems



By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

By Technique

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

By Application

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In Vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Thailand

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



