Cascade Announces Poster Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

October 24, 2023 | 
2 min read

Cascade Prodrug Inc. (Cascade), a private preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small molecule therapeutics targeting hypoxia, today announced a poster presentation highlighting preclinical data for it’s lead candidate CPD100Li at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting, being held November 3-5 in San Diego, CA.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: Modulating the tumor microenvironment via hypoxia activated prodrug CPD100Li induced cell death synergistically enhances anti-CTLA-4 immunotherapy
Poster / Abstract Number: 1086
Date / Time: November 4, 2023 / 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

Full text of the abstract will be available on the SITC website on Oct. 31 at 9am ET, and the poster will be made available on the Company’s website www.cascadeprodrug.com after November 6th.

About Cascade Prodrug, Inc.
Cascade Prodrug is an oncology focused biotechnology company employing a unique platform technology targeting hypoxia, a common feature of the tumor microenvironment, to develop small molecule prodrugs that are inactive at oxygen normal tissue levels but convert to its cytotoxic form around the hypoxic regions of tumors, selectively killing cancer and immunosuppressive cells. Our lead candidate CPD100Li has shown robust in-vivo activity in multiple tumor types including lung, colon and pancreatic cancer as a stand-alone agent or in combination with chemotherapeutics and checkpoint inhibitors.

CPD100Li is currently entering IND-enabling studies and will initially target pancreatic cancer as well as combinations with check point inhibitors. In 2022, Cascade was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer for CDP100Li. For more information on Cascade and CPD100Li please visit www.cascadeprodrug.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Cascade, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Cascade Prodrug Inc.
Allan Cochrane
President & Co-Founder
allan@cascadeprodrug.com

Eric Malek
Chief Business Officer
eric@cascadeprodrug.com


