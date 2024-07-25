CARTHERICS ENTERS AGREEMENTS WITH UNIQUEST, THE UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND AND THE UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY FOR ADVANCING INNOVATIVE CARDIAC CELLULAR THERAPY

· Cartherics, UniQuest and The University of Sydney enter Technology Licence Agreement for Cartherics’ iPSC cell line.

· Cartherics, The University of Queensland and The University of Sydney enter Material Transfer Agreement to support development of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 July 2024 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing immune cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Technology Licence Agreement (TLA) with The University of Queensland’s commercialisation company UniQuest and The University of Sydney.

In parallel, Cartherics, The University of Queensland (“UQ”) and The University of Sydney have entered into a related Material Transfer Agreement (MTA). This agreement provides access to one of Cartherics’ iPSC lines to develop iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases under a Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Stem Cell Mission grant titled “Induced pluripotent stem cell derived cardiomyocytes: a new therapy for ‘no-option’ end stage heart failure”. This innovative cardiac cellular therapy research is led by The University of Sydney’s Professor James Chong and Professor Peter Gray at UQ’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), supported by the $4.9 million MRFF grant.

iPSC-CMs have the potential to regenerate damaged heart tissue, improving heart function and patient outcomes. Using scalable production techniques, iPSC-CMs represent a promising therapeutic approach for a range of cardiac conditions, offering hope for more effective cardiovascular treatments.

Prof. Chong stated, “I am excited about this partnership progressing our stem cell derived heart muscle therapy for heart failure. A resultant clinical trial would be great for Australian patients and our stem cell science community.”

Prof. Gray commented: “The project involves an excellent collaboration between Cartherics, the team at AIBN who have developed a bioprocess for the scalable production of high quality cardiomyocytes, and Professor James Chong, a clinician and researcher who, with his team at University of Sydney, have developed large animal models of cardiovascular disease.”

Under the TLA, UniQuest and The University of Sydney have the exclusive right to the Cartherics’ IPSC line in the field of cardiovascular diseases to commercialise the iPSC-derived cardiomyocyte products developed by the two universities. Also, under the TLA, Cartherics gains access to technology developed by the universities related to propagation and characterization of the iPSC line and cells derived from it, for use outside the field of cardiovascular disease. A reciprocal revenue sharing arrangement applies to products developed and commercialised from the iPSC line in the field of cardiovascular disease and for products outside the field, respectively.

Cartherics’ Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Alan Trounson, commented: “Cartherics is enthusiastic about the development of innovative cellular therapies for regenerative medicine and is pleased to have been able to provide access to one of our stem cell lines to allow UQ and The University of Sydney to advance their MRFF project.”

About Cartherics

Cartherics is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-NK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression.

https://cartherics.com/

About UniQuest

UniQuest is the commercialisation company of The University of Queensland (UQ). In partnership with UQ researchers, we create impact through the commercialisation of UQ intellectual property. Established in 1984, UniQuest’s commercialisation track record positions UQ as the leader of research commercialisation in Australasia.

About The University of Sydney

As Australia’s first university, founded in 1850, the University of Sydney has a proud history of global leadership in education and research and inspiring people from all backgrounds to contribute to positive real-world change. The University of Sydney is one of the world’s leading, comprehensive research and teaching universities. We offer an exceptional range of disciplines in more than 400 areas of study. The University is currently ranked 18th in the global QS World University Rankings.

https://www.sydney.edu.au/

About The University of Queensland

The University of Queensland (UQ) is a global top 50 university and one of Australia’s leading teaching and research universities. Consistently ranked among the world’s top universities, UQ is also number 1 nationally for commercialisation outcomes. Our partners range from startups and small businesses to governments and global companies. Our world-class researchers work with partners to understand their challenges and find creative solutions that deliver impact. UQ has more highly cited researchers than any other Australian university.

