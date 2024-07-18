What to Do When You Don’t Know the Answer to Interview Questions in the Life Sciences

It’s one of the most dreaded, even if quite common, moments in the job interview: The interviewer asks some difficult interview questions, and your mind goes blank. You simply don’t know the answer, and any attempt to fake it will only make you look worse.

No matter how many hours you spend preparing for the job interview at your target company, you run the risk of being confronted with a question that you genuinely don’t know how to answer. In fact, it’s more likely than not that this will happen at some point, especially in a competitive field like the life sciences.

To avoid being so stumped by an interview question that you can barely eke out a half-baked response, spend a little time beforehand preparing a few “fail safe” answers that will lessen the impact of your knowledge gap.

In fact, if you’re thoughtful enough in your response to difficult interview questions, you could turn a potentially embarrassing situation into an opportunity to showcase your ability to think on your feet, create a positive dialogue out of something that could have been negative, reiterate your interest in the company and highlight your valuable assets or skills.

Examples of Difficult Interview Questions

Your interviewer could ask any number of tricky questions . Here are a few you might run into, including some that are specific to life sciences.



What are your biggest weaknesses?

Tell me about a time you made a mistake. How did you handle it?

Why is there a gap in your employment history?

What are your salary expectations

How can you help our organization advance our research?

Tell me about a time you had to adjust to a significant change in direction on an experiment. How did you handle that?

If you had to present your research findings to a layperson, how would you do that?

You could also be asked highly technical questions related to your previous experience.

5 Ways to Answer Difficult Interview Questions

If you’re looking to ace your interview , take a moment to review some of our prepared answers so you can put your best foot forward.

1. “I’m not very familiar with that concept, but…”

When you don’t know the answer to difficult interview questions, be honest and admit your lack of familiarity with the topic. The worst thing you can do is fake expertise when you really don’t feel comfortable with a subject. That said, don’t dwell on what you don’t know. Move on quickly by redirecting to an adjacent or related topic you’re more familiar with. This lets your interviewer know you’re still able to bring some attractive competencies and skills to the table.

2. “That’s an interesting question. So that I understand exactly what you’re looking for, do you mind unpacking it a little more?”

This is a tried-and-true response when you don’t quite know how to answer a question. It’s very likely that by simply asking the interviewer to rephrase the question or explain it in more detail, they’ll end up touching on a topic you feel more comfortable speaking about. Listen for any area that you can latch on to and address, focusing on that rather than the part of the question you’re less confident answering. If you still can’t answer the question after the interviewer rephrases it, consider using the following response.

3. “I’m so glad you asked about this. I’ve been wanting to learn more about it…”

This response is an excellent way to show that you’re not afraid of “not knowing.” Instead of appearing to shy away from a question that could make you uncomfortable because you don’t know how to respond, start off with a strong and enthusiastic, “I’m so glad you asked about that!” You’ll immediately set the tone for a more positive dialogue and perception of your professionalism, even though you’re about to admit a skills gap.

Follow up these responses by emphasizing how eager you’ve been to learn more about the topic you were asked about, and detail any plans you have for closing your skills gap. You can even go one step further here, turning the question around to the interviewer by asking what, if any, support they can offer to train you in this area. Now, you’ve created a real back-and-forth that’s focused more on your professional growth with their company rather than where your experience falls short.

4. “I haven’t had much exposure to that with my previous employer. In fact, one of the reasons I’m looking for a new opportunity is to expand my knowledge around…”

Reference your previous employer(s) here by explaining that a lack of professional development, support or training is a reason for your job search. Then, you can talk about the benefits of joining this potential new employer, showcasing your knowledge of the company and that you’ve done your homework. You can also share why you’re so excited to join the team and get the support you’ve been craving in past positions.

This response really is an interview home run. With one concise answer, you’re being honest about your capabilities and the skills you need to learn, as well as explaining in more detail why you’re leaving your current position and seeking out this new employer. You can also convey enthusiasm about joining this company and highlight all of the benefits, resources or support it offers that you’re looking forward to taking advantage of.

5. “One of my strengths is being able to identify the best resources and leverage the company’s assets when we need it the most…”

This might not seem like such an obvious answer when responding to difficult interview questions. However, by letting the interviewer know you can find the right help from the right people or departments when you need it, you’re presenting yourself as a collaborator who knows how to get things done, even when faced with challenges or a skills gap. Keep in mind, it’s OK to not know everything 100% of the time. From an employer’s perspective, a company wants to onboard team members who know how to seek out the best people, departments, agencies and resources when they need help so they can get the job done.

Conclusion: Answering Difficult Interview Questions

Even if you meticulously prepare for a life sciences job interview, there’s always a chance the interviewer will stump you with tough questions. Remember, faking your way through your answers will make the situation worse. Instead, use the five responses above when difficult interview questions come your way so you can leave the best impression possible on your target company.