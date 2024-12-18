Stoicism in the Workplace: Old Philosophies in a New Light

Stoicism is a very compatible philosophy to apply to the various professions within the pharmaceutical industry. It can provide peace and clarity by helping one embrace reason, self-control and practicality. It helps one reflect on what he or she internally or externally can and cannot control. Most importantly, it challenges one to practice gratitude. To stoics, gratitude is not just a feeling of appreciation but also a fundamental aspect of life and well-being.

Stoicism is designed for action—for doers—not for the classroom. It is this reason why anyone from Marcus Aurelius to Teddy Roosevelt to modern day business entrepreneurs and athletes embrace its positive and focused messaging. To a stoic, “luck” is an illusion. Rather, it is effort, reason, fate and the well-purposed mind that actually lead to successful outcomes. One should not just have gratitude toward the good things that happen but also toward the difficult events that can make us stronger.

In the pharmaceutical industry, whether you are managing difficult leadership or processing the outcome of a clinical trial, you have an opportunity to practice stoicism. Building concepts of stoicism into strategy can help you embrace change as an opportunity for growth. Maybe you are preparing for a new drug launch that will change the standard of care and, ideally, help patients in need. More simply, perhaps you just made it through a day of meetings in time to connect with someone you love.

Acknowledging as a team what one can and cannot control is an ongoing reflective exercise that helps one reset and find balance and success in the workplace. Fostering environments where there is self-awareness, resilience and adaptability builds strong communication expectations. This leads to the foundation of strategic pillars that help shape and meet shared deliverables. Everything is an experience for which to be grateful.

To see the impact our industry can make on patients and the gratitude it can spark in them, consider this true story about Eugene, who was a husband, a father and a patient. He kept a journal of his life that his family shared. Although he didn’t write frequently, with entries often skipping months and even years, he wrote enough that as you read, you felt like you had great insight into his life. It was not hard to imagine him on his handwritten life journey of highs and lows.

Eugene grew up in a wooded remote area, feeling one with nature, and was taught to appreciate and repurpose everything around him. As a teenager, he joined the military, serving valiantly at home and abroad. At an early age, he was married with two children but struggled to provide love and time for them.

After going through a trying divorce, Eugene met the love of his life on an otherwise mundane business trip, sitting in an airport lounge. He found new success and purpose with his new wife and a new business. He achieved career goals in business and personal and material goals at home. He bought a Porsche for himself, not as a sign of a midlife crisis but as a present for the man he had become. Eugene had another child during the Christmas season who was his definition of a miracle and pure joy.

His most vivid journal entry was from an otherwise routine fall night in 1996, when he described eating a great meal and playing cards with his family and friends, with everyone laughing around the dinner table. That was Eugene’s favorite year.

Unfortunately, life took an unexpected turn when Eugene was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His journal entries became more focused and even more positive as he faced this life challenge. He felt the warmth and hope from a pharmacist who researched clinical trials to the ends of the earth. That compassionate and optimistic pharmacist also happened to be his youngest daughter, the very source of his pure joy.

Still, Eugene understood that chemistry and biology were really only giving him enough time for the opportunity to express gratitude for life. The day he completed his first and only trial was the first time he said “Thank you” out loud. He was able to live an additional four months before he passed away, grateful for his story.

We all know a Eugene. And in the industry we work in, we spend our days serving, innovating for and discovering for Eugene.

In the midst of the holiday season, it is important to be kind, be thoughtful and be patient. Reading through Eugene’s reflections gives insight into his past, but the gratitude he expressed toward the end could have made an incredible daily impact. It’s living in the moment that is a present.

With every new year, we face change and challenges. 2025 will be no exception. As Marcus Aurelius would say, cheers to getting up every morning with a rededicated focus when it’s certainly easier to stay cozy in bed. May we listen to our fate, heart and instinct. Let us be mindful of stoic practices, communicate with intent and passion and thoughtfully build strategies that push innovation forward. Most importantly, let us remember all the journals we might shape through the work we do and be grateful for that opportunity.