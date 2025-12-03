SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences - December 2, 2025

December 3, 2025 
4 min read

Late-breaking HERIZON-GEA-01 presentation at ASCO GI highlights the expanding clinical profile of Ziihera® across HER2-driven gastrointestinal cancers by partner Jazz

Zymeworks to present a Trial-in-Progress poster for ZW251, a GPC3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate for hepatocellular carcinoma at ASCO GI

Management will present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time (PT)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets, while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced participation in the following upcoming conferences.

ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
January 8-10, 2026
San Francisco, CA

Zymeworks Presentation

Presentation TitleAuthorsPresentation Details
ZW251 —A Phase 1, first-in-human, multicenter study of ZW251, a novel glypican-3 (GPC3)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in participants with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).Sreenivasa Chandana, Robin Kate Kelley, Richard Finn, Ecaterina E. Dumbrava, Masafumi Ikeda, John Hamm, Jaspreet Grewal, Martin Gutierrez, Yuta Maruki, Takako Eguchi Nakajima, Tatsuki Ikoma, Maggie Weinstein, Sabeen Mekan, Ghassan K.Abou-AlfaType: Trials in Progress Poster Session

Session: Trials in Progress Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date: Friday, Jan. 9, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Abstract number: TPS608
   

Partner Presentations

Presentation TitleAuthorsPresentation Details
Zanidatamab (zani) + chemotherapy (chemo) ± tislelizumab (tisle) for first-line (1L) HER2-positive (HER2+)
advanced/metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (mGEA): first results from the phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 study		Elena Elimova, Sun Young Rha, Kohei Shitara, Tianshu Liu, Josep Tabernero, Keun-Wook Lee, Michael Schenker, Niall Tebbutt, Jaffer Ajani, Norhidayu Bt Salimin, Geoffrey Ku, Jong Gwang Kim, Inmaculada Ales Diaz, Jingdong Zhang, Filippo Pietrantonio, Li-Yuan Bai, Samuel Le Sourd, Ye Chen, Jonathan Grim, Lin Shen, on behalf of the HERIZON-GEA-01 study groupType: Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation

Session: Oral Abstract Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach

Date: Thursday, Jan. 8, 8:57 – 9:07 am PT

Abstract number: LBA285
Landmark analysis of overall survival (OS) by objective response in patients (pts) with previously treated, advanced HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC): post hoc analysis of the HERIZON-BTC-01 trialJames J Harding, Jia Fan, Do-Youn Oh, Hye Jin Choi, Jin Won Kim, Heung-Moon Chang, Lequn Bao, Hui-Chuan Sun, Teresa Macarulla, Feng Xie, Jean-Philippe Metges, Jie’er Ying, John Bridgewater, Harpreet Singh Wasan, Michel Pierre Ducreux, Zinan Bao, Phillip M Garfin, Douglas S Fuller, Parveen Jayia, Shubham PantType: Poster Session

Session: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date: Friday, Jan. 9, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm PT

Abstract number: 545
   

The majority of abstracts accepted to ASCO GI will be released at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on January 5, 2026. Late-breaking abstracts will be released at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on their day of presentation at the Symposium and made publicly available online at that time.

J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference
January 12-16, 2026
San Francisco, CA

Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a corporate presentation on January 14, 2026, at 3:00 pm PT.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets and developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s asset and royalty aggregation strategy focuses on optimizing positive future cash flows from an emerging portfolio of licensed products such as Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) and other licensed products and product candidates, such as pasritamig. In addition, Zymeworks is also building a portfolio of healthcare assets that can generate strong cash flows, while supporting the early-stage development of innovative medicines. Zymeworks engineered and developed Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology and has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutics. These capabilities have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Investor inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(604) 678-1388
ir@zymeworks.com

Media inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(604) 678-1388
media@zymeworks.com


Canada Events
Zymeworks, Inc.
