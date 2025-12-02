Bayer Crop Science Canada Launches EverGol Rise for Enhanced User Experience in Pulse Disease Control

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer Crop Science Canada announced the launch of EverGol® Rise, setting a new standard in pulse disease control. Combining four different active ingredients, EverGol Rise brings enhanced disease control to tough pathogens, like ascochyta, while also keeping the user ease of use top of mind.

“EverGol Rise will be transformational for Canadian farmers,” says Ashley Smith, Bayer Crop Science Product Manager. “Every minute on the farm is an opportunity, and the all-in-one formulation of EverGol Rise is an incredible advantage over Bayer’s previous pulse seed treatment (Trilex® EverGol®) through its unmatched ease of use experience and deeper colour pigmentation. I’m thrilled that the convenience of EverGol Rise will save valuable time for growers, while delivering a new level of disease control.”

Key highlights of EverGol Rise:

Robust disease profile to control seed- and soil-borne diseases: EverGol Rise provides excellent full-spectrum pathogen control of key diseases in pulse crops. Its four active ingredients provide enhanced control of key seed- and soil-borne pathogens including Fusarium spp . and rhizoctonia solani as well as now providing control of ascochyta.

EverGol Rise provides excellent full-spectrum pathogen control of key diseases in pulse crops. Its four active ingredients provide enhanced control of key seed- and soil-borne pathogens including . and as well as now providing control of ascochyta. Superior user experience: Bayer’s formulation of EverGol Rise focused on an improved user experience for farmers. There is no mixing required, as it’s a single formulation solution (100 ml/100 kg), rather than the two-part concentrated formulation of Trilex EverGol. Growers will also have visual coverage they can trust with an enhanced, deeper colorant. Lastly, it’s conveniently available in a 9 L jug and 27 L drum.

The spring seeding season comes and goes quickly, and Bayer is focused on getting growers in the field as soon as possible through the innovations of EverGol Rise.

“Disease is a constant challenge for pulse growers, and EverGol Rise has unparalleled control on seed-borne diseases,” says Bryan Bryson, Bayer Crop Science Marketing Portfolio Lead for Crop Protection in Western Canada. “Through providing both stronger pathogen control of diseases and an improved formulation that makes their pulse seed treatment easier than ever – I’m excited for the benefits this will bring farmers in the 2026 growing season.”

This spring, Bayer conducted over 90 pre-commercial EverGol Rise trials across Western Canada with agronomists, seed treaters and growers, including Stamp Seeds, a pedigreed seed farm and custom seed treater in Alberta. “EverGol Rise flowed nicely through the seed treaters, with great coverage on the seed," says Matt Stamp, of Stamp Seeds. "I like the concentration of EverGol Rise, and that I’m able to mix any water volume with it for application,” he explains.

EverGol Rise will be available for purchase in the 2026 growing season. Visit EverGolRise.ca more information.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people, and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

For further information or to arrange an interview:

Communications Department

Bayer Inc.

mediacanada@bayer.com