Can Pomegranates Reduce Heart Disease Risk? University of Illinois Study

Can Pomegranates Reduce Heart Disease Risk?

New Rochelle, NY, Dec. 14, 2015 -- A new study assessing the antioxidant effects of pomegranate extract on cardiovascular risk factors and muscle function showed reductions in blood pressure and some atheroprotective benefits, but no effects on inflammation, oxidative strength, or muscle strength. The limited gains with pomegranate supplementation are detailed in an article published in Journal of Medicinal Food, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available to download for free on the Journal of Medicinal Food website until Jan. 14, 2016.

Kenneth Wilund, University of Illinois at Chicago, and coauthors from University of California-Los Angeles, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Technion Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, Rambam Medical Center, Haifa, Israel, compared the effects of 1,000 mg of pomegranate extract versus placebo taken daily for 6 months. The study population comprised hemodialysis patients, who have an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and poorer physical functioning due to muscle wasting. High levels of oxidative stress are largely blamed for this hemodialysis-related morbidity.

The article ‘Effects of Pomegranate Extract Supplementation on Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Physical Function in Hemodialysis Patient’ describes the study design and presents and interprets the results in light of the existing scientific literature, limitations of the current study, and recommendations for further research.

