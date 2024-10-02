SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Xenon to Present at BofA Securities 2024 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced its participation in the upcoming BofA Securities 2024 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference taking place October 7, 2024.

Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
Date:Monday, October 7, 2024
Time:11:40 am Eastern Time
Webcast:Register here

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, our lead Kv7 channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
media@xenon-pharma.com

Events Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Layoff Tracker: Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 2, 2024
 · 
156 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Podcast
BMS’ Schizophrenia Approval, Pfizer’s Sudden Sickle Cell Withdrawal and Roche’s Pharma Day
October 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Legal
Amgen Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Hiding $10.7B Tax Bill From Investors
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign at J&J Vision offices in Silicon Valley
Manufacturing
J&J to Invest $2B in North Carolina Manufacturing Facility, Create 420 Jobs
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac