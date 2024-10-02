Xenon to Present at BofA Securities 2024 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced its participation in the upcoming BofA Securities 2024 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference taking place October 7, 2024.



Fireside Chat Presentation Details: Date: Monday, October 7, 2024 Time: 11:40 am Eastern Time Webcast: Register here

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, our lead Kv7 channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

