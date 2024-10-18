SUBSCRIBE
Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on October 31, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.


The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations or listen in by dialing the U.S. toll free number (888) 800-8770 or international +1 (646) 307-1953. Conference ID: 7568777. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections, in addition to multiple oncology programs. Vir also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts

Media
Arran Attridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
aattridge@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

