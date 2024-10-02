SUBSCRIBE
Venus Concept to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on November 13, 2024

October 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2024 to discuss the results of the quarter with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2991 (201-389-0925 for international callers) and provide access code 13749236. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.venusconcept.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13749236. The webcast will be archived at ir.venusconcept.com.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: ICR Westwicke on behalf of Venus Concept Mike Piccinino, CFA VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com

Earnings Canada
