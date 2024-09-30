PBIRx Announces Key Leadership Addition to Meet Unprecedented Client and Account Team Growth

MILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#pbirx--PBIRx, Inc. a leader in pharmacy benefit consulting and auditing, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Mathews, MBA, to Director of Account Management. Having joined PBIRx as a Senior Account Consultant, Stacy has quickly made an extraordinary impact through her dedication to client success and her extensive management expertise. As PBIRx navigates this exciting period of unprecedented growth, Stacy is adept at developing groundbreaking organizational strategies and driving maximum team performance. These skills will undoubtedly enhance our client relationships and ensure continued excellence in service delivery as she manages an expanding team of PBIRx Account Consultants.





Stacy has over 20 years of experience in the pharmacy industry, with a decade dedicated specifically to Pharmacy Benefit Management. Her extensive background includes key roles at two mid-market Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), where she successfully managed a wide range of clients from self-funded employer groups and public sector organizations to labor groups and healthcare systems. Her proficiency in critical PBM functions, including contract negotiations, reviews of plan performance, and client relationship management, has earned her a reputation for excellence and reliability.

In her new role at PBIRx, Stacy is responsible for understanding each client’s unique business needs, focusing on proactive engagement with clients and broker partners. She works closely with the PBIRx team, including Directors, Account Consultants, and Clinical Pharmacists, to deliver best-in-class programs and provide transparent pricing.

“Stacy’s promotion to Director of Account Management is a testament to her exceptional skills, industry knowledge, and commitment to client satisfaction,” said Patricia Sirowich, PBIRx Founder and President. “Her ability to build strong client relationships and her dedication to delivering results make her an invaluable asset to our PBIRx team.”

“I am truly honored to be named Director of Account Management at PBIRx,” Stacy said. “I look forward to continuing our work to deliver innovative, cost-effective pharmacy benefit solutions that truly make a difference for our clients and their members. I will lead the PBIRx team of Account Consultants with a focus on ensuring our diverse portfolio of clients and brokers receive the highest level of service and support.”

As PBIRx continues to have record growth in clients and bringing on team members, we are proud to have Stacy Mathews in this leadership role of Director of Account Management. Her expertise and dedication will continue to drive PBIRx’s intelligent solutions in pharmacy benefits.

About PBIRx

Our mission is to create optimal healthcare outcomes while minimizing overall healthcare costs. PBIRx is not a PBM. Since its founding as the first pharmacy benefit consulting and auditing firm in 1993, PBIRx has saved clients over $381 million, combating excessive profits of PBMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers. As a client advocate and educator, PBIRx’s primary goal is to manage pharmacy benefit costs for clients with a major sensitivity to their diverse cultures and needs. Our deep knowledge and advanced tools have helped us build lasting relationships and empower our clients to unravel the complexities of the ever-evolving pharmacy benefit industry. We are proud to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, a SOC 2 Type 2 certified company, and a certified Woman Owned Small Minority Business Enterprise.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Angela Cross

PBIRx Marketing Communications Manager

across@pbirx.com

203-882-1188, ext. 220