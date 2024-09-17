Life Spine Announces Published Article on Discectomy Performance During Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Approach Using Endoscopic Technique vs MIS Tubular Approach

HUNTLEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Spine, Inc., a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that Spine, an international, peer-reviewed journal has published a new study examining Discectomy performance during TLIF approaches using an Endoscopic technique versus a MIS Tubular approach1.





The study, utilizing Life Spine products, evaluated outcomes across 29 spinal levels, consisting of 14 E-TLIF and 15 T-TLIF procedures. After discectomy, each disc was transected, and digital imaging software was employed to analyze and quantify the percentage of discectomy completed. Additionally, the duration required for each discectomy was compared between the two techniques. Pedicle screws were inserted contralaterally to the TLIF, and the change in interpedicular distance post-expandable cage implantation was assessed as an indicator of indirect decompression, with results compared across the techniques.

Results of the study showed that discectomy performance between an endoscopic TLIF was equivalent to a traditional MIS tubular TLIF approach for a discectomy. The percentage of discectomy showed no difference between tubular TLIF and an endoscopic TLIF (48.86%+/-6.98% T-TLIF vs. 50.26%+/-7.38% E-TLIF, P=0.61). There was no statistical difference between interpedicular distance created (2.20 mm+/-1.97 mm T-TLIF vs 1.36 mm+/-1.82 mm E-TLIF, P=0.24). This indicated that an adequate indirect decompression could be achieved via an endoscopic approach. An endoscopic TLIF took less time than MIS-TLIF (20.00 min+/-7.12 min vs 15.22 min+/-4.42 min, P=0.048) based on our cadaveric experiment.

“Our study demonstrates the utility of Life Spine’s endoscopic TLIF platform to perform an appropriate discectomy for spinal fusion,” said Sohrab Virk, MD. “Through an exhaustive cadaveric analysis, we found that discectomy performance was equivalent between an endoscopic TLIF approach and a traditional tubular MIS approach.”

1 Boddapati V, Yuk F, Virk S. A Cadaveric Comparison of Discectomy Performance During Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Approach Using an Endoscopic Technique versus a Minimally Invasive Tubular Approach. Spine (Phila Pa 1976). 2024 Aug 15. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0000000000005122. Epub ahead of print. PMID:39146210.

Learn more about our Micro Invasive™ Endoscopic Solutions at North American Spine Society (NASS) 2024 in Chicago at booth 3220.

About Life Spine

Life Spine, Inc., is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

Contacts



Mr. Omar Faruqi

Chief Financial Officer

ofaruqi@lifespine.com

847-884-6117