LeMaitre Will Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results October 31, 2024

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com

Earnings Massachusetts
