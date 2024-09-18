Kodiak Sciences to Host Investor R&D Day on September 23, 2024 in New York City

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases, announced today that it will host an Investor R&D Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Monday, September 23, 2024, in New York City from 10:30 am ET to 12:30 pm ET.

The event will feature presentations and roundtable discussions on Kodiak’s science of durability, science of the enhanced formulation, timeline and other updates for the Company’s active clinical pipeline, and the Company’s expanding Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug (“ABCD”) platform technology.

“We look forward to addressing the most common questions we’ve received from investors about Kodiak today and sharing how we believe our learnings, our course corrections, and our rapid execution will help us move forward,” said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences.

“Specifically, we will be presenting for the first-time key pieces of the story of our ABC Platform and of the journey of Kodiak Sciences: the true science of durability underlying our platform, including new data demonstrating what we believe is the longest human ocular half-life achieved by an intravitreal biologic to date; the science of our enhanced formulation for tarcocimab and KSI-501, which we believe will provide strong immediacy and preserve our 6-month predominant durability profile while enabling a faster and more dispersive dosing and administration for the benefit of clinicians and patients,” continued Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences.

“We will also share deep learnings from tarcocimab’s extensive clinical experience, how we have applied these learnings into our new clinical studies, and how these improved studies have been optimized for success. In addition, we will provide updates to expected timelines for our ongoing clinical trials.”

“We also look forward to sharing new progress from our duet and triplet programs which are built from our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug, or ABCD Platform. These pipeline programs have high drug-to-antibody ratio (“DAR”), are multi-specific and allow us to modulate biological pathways in new and important ways,” continued Dr. Perlroth.

“As the theme of the presentation, we want to walk you through our journey which is an evolution from data, to insights, to educated actions. We encourage the audience to lean in, follow Kodiak’s story and ask questions. We will do our best to address them together with Wall Street analysts and investors,” concluded Dr. Perlroth.

Featured Speakers

Speakers will include members of the executive team and the following leading retina specialist key opinion leaders (KOLs):

- David Brown, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Baylor College of Medicine; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas, Houston, TX; Chair, Medical Leadership Board, Retina Consultants of America

- Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Methodist Hospital; Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute; Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas; Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute

Investor R&D Day Agenda

The Investor R&D Day agenda will include:

An overview of how Kodiak has applied recent key learnings to the clinical development plans of its three clinical programs

Addressing common questions of investors and highlighting Kodiak’s solutions

New science of durability data underlying Kodiak’s Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (“ABC”) Platform, including first-time presentation of human ocular half-life data of tarcocimab, our lead investigational medicine

New science of the enhanced formulation for our ABC investigational medicines tarcocimab and KSI-501, including analyses and insights that demonstrate how our enhanced formulations are designed to provide strong immediacy and preserve our 6-month predominant durability profile while enabling a faster and more dispersive dosing and administration for the benefit of clinicians and patients

An update on our late-stage clinical programs including new details and rationale on our pivotal trial designs and why we have high aspirations for the success of these trials

An overview of the unmet needs in the retinal vascular and inflammatory disease landscape today and how Kodiak’s clinical programs are designed to address them

The latest progress on our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Drug (“ABCD”) Platform, an evolution of our in-clinic ABC Platform which has broad therapeutic potential

Roundtable discussions with Dr. David Brown and Dr. Charles Wykoff moderated by Dr. Victor Perlroth , Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Kodiak

In-person attendees are invited to join Kodiak management and the participating KOLs for additional Q&A over a lunch reception to conclude the event.

Webcast Information

Kodiak will host a live webcast of the event beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, September 23, 2024. To access the webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ff5vrm7.

The live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Kodiak’s Investors & Media website at http://ir.kodiak.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak’s discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three clinical programs, two of which are late-stage today and derived from our ABC Platform and one which is platform-independent and which we believe can progress rapidly into pivotal studies.

Kodiak’s lead investigational medicine, tarcocimab, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate under development for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases including diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world, and wet age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world. Tarcocimab is currently being studied in two Phase 3 clinical trials, GLOW2 in patients with diabetic retinopathy and DAYBREAK in patients with wet AMD. Both studies are actively enrolling patients.

KSI-501 is our second investigational medicine, a first-in-class anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific antibody biopolymer conjugate designed to inhibit both IL-6 mediated inflammation and VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and vascular permeability. KSI-501 is being developed for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases to address the unmet needs of extended durability and targeting multiple disease biologies for differentiated efficacy. Phase 1b data for KSI-501 was presented in February 2024, and the Phase 3 DAYBREAK study of KSI-501 in wet AMD is actively enrolling patients.

KSI-101, our third product candidate, is a novel anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific protein. Kodiak is developing KSI-101 for the treatment of retinal inflammatory diseases, as currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of inflammatory conditions of the retina. The Phase 1b APEX study of KSI-101 is actively enrolling patients, as a precursor to activating the Phase 3 PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 2b/3 studies in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI).

Kodiak is expanding its research pipeline of duet and triplet inhibitors that embed small molecules and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) into Kodiak’s proprietary biopolymer backbone to enable high drug-antibody-ratio (“DAR”) medicines. The diverse APIs are designed to be released over time to achieve targeted, multi-specific and tailored modulation of biological pathways. The unique combination of high DAR and tailored therapeutic benefit offers potential for broad application to multifactorial diseases and builds directly from our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate technology and its 15 years of design, development and manufacturing experience.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: the expected benefits of the enhanced formulation for tarcocimab and KSI-501; the progress and anticipated benefits of our duet and triplet programs and our ABCD Platform; the prospects and potential benefits of the product candidates in our pipeline, including tarcocimab, KSI-501, and KSI-101; the ability of KSI-501 to inhibit both IL-6 mediated inflammation and VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and vascular permeability; and the potential success of our ongoing studies. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that cessation or delay of any of the on-going clinical studies and our development of tarcocimab, KSI-501 or KSI-101 may occur; the risk the results of our ongoing studies may not provide the evidence, insights, or benefits as anticipated; the risk that safety, efficacy, and durability data observed in our product candidates in current or prior studies may not continue or persist; the risk that the results of the tarcocimab Phase 3 studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the risk that a new formulation of tarcocimab, KSI-501 or other ABC Platform derived molecules may not provide the benefits expected; the risk that our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; the risk that KSI-501 may not inhibit VEGF and IL-6 or have an impact on the treatment of patients as expected; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets, which may significantly impact our business and operations, including our clinical trial sites, as well as the business or operations of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or other third parties with whom we conduct business; as well as the other risks Identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™, and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

