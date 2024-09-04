SUBSCRIBE
FibroGen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the Company will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY.

Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of FibroGen, will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 10 at 3:00 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

FibroGen’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to the FibroGen website on the Events & Presentation page of the investors section for 90 days.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
David DeLucia, CFA
Vice President of Corporate FP&A / Investor Relations
ir@fibrogen.com

Events Northern California
