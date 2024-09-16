BlueWind Medical Appoints Lori Chmura as Chair of the Board of Directors

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, a pioneer in implantable Tibial NeuroModulation (iTNM) and the developer of Revi®, a patient-centric solution for urge urinary incontinence (UUI), announced today that Lori Chmura has been elected to serve as the Chair of its Board of Directors effective September 6th. Ms. Chmura is a distinguished executive with over 30 years’ experience in the MedTech industry. She has successfully led multiple privately held, venture backed companies and held key sales and marketing leadership roles at some of the world’s largest global medical device companies. Leveraging her proven track record of transforming businesses and driving growth, Ms. Chmura’s appointment as the Chair for BlueWind Medical’s Board will be invaluable as BlueWind Medical continues to innovate and expand commercially.

Ms. Chmura is currently Chief Executive Officer and Board Director at Nyra Medical, an innovative medical device company developing a next generation transcatheter mitral valve repair technology. Prior to joining Nyra Medical, she served as Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director at Soundbite Medical Solutions and Dune Medical Devices, where she led the restructuring of both businesses resulting in a cross-border licensing deal at one company, and an acquisition of the other. In addition, Ms. Chmura brings leadership experience in several large multi-national medical device companies, including positions with Medtronic, Covidien and Johnson and Johnson, where she led the growth of the businesses in the United States and globally. She also previously served on the Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Deal Team at OpSens Medical (TSX- OPS), which was acquired by Haemonetics (NYSE-HAE) in 2023, and on the Board of Standard Molecular. Ms. Chmura holds an MBA from Duke University and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southern Connecticut State University.

“We are pleased to welcome Lori Chmura to the BlueWind Medical Board,” said Dan Lemaitre, CEO of BlueWind Medical. “Lori’s deep experience in MedTech commercialization will be an important asset to the Board and company as we work together to make the transformative Revi therapy available to more patients and further BlueWind’s mission to meet the needs of patients with UUI and help them live their best lives.”

About BlueWind Medical

BlueWind Medical is transforming the field of neuromodulation therapy through the development of innovative, patient-centric medical technology for the treatment of disease. BlueWind is committed to enhancing the quality of life and overall wellbeing of patients with an initial focus on those living with urge urinary incontinence (UUI). BlueWind’s Revi System is a novel implantable tibial neuromodulation therapy that offers a safe and effective treatment for UUI. The Revi implant is placed in a single, predictable procedure under local anesthesia and powered by an external wearable which allows for individually tailored therapy. Revi is the only neuromodulation therapy on the market that allows physicians to use their discretion to determine whether the patient should fail or not tolerate more conservative treatments before using the Revi System rather than mandating “step-therapy.”

