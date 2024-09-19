Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2024 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operational and Financial Results on September 26, 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter, after the market close on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 216512.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/51231, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until October 10, 2024, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 51231.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company’s prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

