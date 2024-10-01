SUBSCRIBE
Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Bank of America CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference

September 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com. 

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:
AcumenPR@westwicke.com

