SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Abbott Declares 403rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

September 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 55 cents per share.

This marks the 403rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2024.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-declares-403rd-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-302253471.html

SOURCE Abbott

Earnings Illinois Best Places to Work
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
M&A
Roivant Deals Again, Sending Dermavant to Organon in Sale Worth Up to $1.2B
September 18, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sickle Cell Gene Therapies Reach Patients, Moderna Cuts, Obesity Pill Race and ESMO 2024
September 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Business
Express Scripts Sues FTC, Demands Withdrawal of ‘False and Misleading’ PBM Report
September 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Phase III
BMS Finds More Than 40% Survival Rate for Melanoma Combo Therapy at 10 Years
September 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong