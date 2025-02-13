Aardvark Therapeutics Gets $94 Million IPO to Power Obesity Treatments

Aardvark Therapeutics has followed up filings and speculation with a $94 million initial public offering , putting itself on the Nasdaq early Thursday.

The company had initially filed plans for its IPO in late January without announcing figures, then announced potential stock pricing aiming for about $103 million, with 5,888,000 shares priced between $16 and $18. The stock ended up at $16 per share, bringing the expected amount raised to $94,208,000, just short of the company’s initial expectations.

According to its initial SEC filing three weeks ago, the money will advance its lead candidate molecule, ARD-101, as well as its secondary molecule ARD-201, both of which treat hyperphagia through slightly different biochemical pathways than the GLP-1 agonists Wegovy and Mounjaro currently dominating the market.

The IPO comes after an $85 million Series C announced in May 2024 and a $29 million Series B in 2021.