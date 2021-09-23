SUBSCRIBE
BrightSpec, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Terry Dunlay to its Board of Directors

September 23, 2021 
2 min read

BrightSpec, Inc. announced the appointment of R. Terry Dunlay to the Board of Directors, effective as of September 1, 2021.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSpec, Inc. announced today the appointment of R. Terry Dunlay to the Board of Directors, effective as of September 1, 2021.

“I am excited to join the Board to offer the benefit of my experience scaling these types of businesses.” -Terry Dunlay

Mr. Dunlay brings more than 30 years of life science industry experience. Terry was the founder and CEO of IntelliCyt Corporation which developed instrumentation, software, and reagents for immunology and immuno-oncology applications. IntelliCyt was acquired by Sartorius AG of Germany in 2016. Prior to founding IntelliCyt, Terry was co-founder of Cellomics, a Pittsburgh, PA based automated cellular analysis company that was acquired by Thermo Fisher in 2005. Subsequent to his operating roles, Mr. Dunlay has remained active in the life science industry through directorships (Mindset Integrated, Wavefront Dynamics, and BennuBio) and non-profit participation (Lovelace Biomedical Research Institute). He holds an MS and BS in Electrical Engineering.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Terry to our board of directors,” said Walter Colsman, Chief Executive Officer of BrightSpec. “Terry brings a wealth of expertise gained over his entrepreneurial career in the life sciences. This timely addition to the board comes as we are accelerating our commercialization efforts. Terry’s track record of developing successful companies that are subsequently acquired will certainly bring value to both our current and future investors.”

“BrightSpec’s MRR instruments offer a highly differentiated approach to molecular analysis. With multiple high-value applications, there is great potential for growth across multiple market segments. I am excited to join the Board to offer the benefit of my experience scaling these types of businesses,” said Mr. Dunlay.

About BrightSpec, Inc.

BrightSpec, Inc. is a life science instrumentation company developing commercial applications based on molecular rotational resonance (MRR). BrightSpec’s instruments provide digital quality molecular structural characterization though the use of quantum chemistry, which accelerates the discovery process and improves the yield and quality of commercial synthesis. For more information on BrightSpec, please visit www.brightspec.com.

