Bota Bio’s Biomanufacturing Technology is Commercialized at NHU with A Successful Strategic Partnership Established

Bota’s end-to-end bio-foundry tackles the challenge of transitioning from lab-developed technology to industrial-scale production, and empowers the rapid and efficient translation of cutting-edge biotechnology into tangible commercial value.

SAN FRANCISCO, HANGZHOU and XINCHANG, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bota Bio, a global industrial biotechnology company specializing in sustainable biomanufacturing solutions, and NHU, a global leader in the fine chemical industry, have announced the successful commercialization of their first collaborative project and the establishment of a strategic partnership to cooperate in the field of biomanufacturing. This alliance, rooted in NHU’s dedication to innovation and Bota Bio’s proprietary full-stack strain development platform, aims to rapidly and efficiently translate cutting-edge biotechnological achievements into industrial value.

As an industrial biotechnology company, Bota Bio has developed end-to-end technical capabilities from bio-computation and design to high-throughput screening, laboratory-scale validation, process optimization, pilot scale-up, and industrial production. Leveraging NHU’s extensive production experience in specialty chemicals, the collaboration has fully harnessed platform technologies, achieving the optimization and screening of industrial fermentation strains. Together, they have developed a new generation of industrial production strains with higher production efficiency and successfully implemented them in commercial production setting. To date, this project has generated substantial economic benefits for both entities, with expectations for continued growth.

This partnership not only witnesses the application and successful commercialization of Bota Bio’s biomanufacturing technology from the laboratory to industrial production, but also underscores the ongoing collaboration with NHU to further advance the adoption of cutting-edge biotechnology in the industrial setting. Together, they are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to introduce more environmentally sustainable products and solutions to the market.

About NHU

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as NHU) was founded in 1999 and listed in 2004 with the stock code of 002001. Since the inception, we have been firmly holding on to the belief of developing through innovation and thriving in competition. Specializing in functional chemicals with an emphasis on nutritional chemicals, aroma chemicals and polymers, NHU devotes itself in the stages of R&D, production, sales, and service of the products. We offer integrated solutions to customers across over 100 countries and regions in a wide range of domains including nutrition & health, personal and home care, transportation, environmental protection, and new energy. Leveraging our quality, healthy, green, and low-carbon products, we are committed to improving quality of life for all and generating lasting values for stakeholders. Currently ranked among China’s top 100 fine chemical companies and top 100 listed companies, NHU is doubling its effort to rise to the top of the world’s functional chemical industry. For further information, please visit https://www.cnhu.com/en

About Bota Biosciences

Bota Biosciences is a global industrial biotechnology company connecting biological design to scale-up manufacturing to accelerate shifts to sustainable living. Bota has built an integrative bioengineering platform, to develop and implement efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective biomanufacturing technologies. Committed to its mission, Bota established its own pilot plant and manufacturing facility, affirming its dedication to offering scalable industrial solutions and market-ready products. This infrastructure strengthens support for customers and partners across industries such as nutrition, food, personal care, and animal health. Powered by a dynamic, multidisciplinary team, Bota Bio channels biotech innovations to create a global impact. For further information, please visit http://bota.bio/en

