BostonGene to Present Unique AI-Driven Bioinformatic Solutions at the Festival of Genomics & Biodata

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will participate in and present at the Festival of Genomics & Biodata, the world’s largest genomics & biodata annual meeting that brings together scientists, researchers, clinicians, technology companies, investors and patient organizations to realize the true potential of genomics medicine and related applications, which is being held October 5 - 6, 2023 in Boston, MA at the Boston Convention & Expo Center. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 17.

BostonGene session details are below:

From Concept to Clinic: Developing unique AI-driven informatics solutions to power cancer discovery

Thursday, October 5, 2023 | 9:30 AM ET

Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer , BostonGene

Location: Main stage

In this session, BostonGene will discuss how advances in next-generation sequencing have generated a wealth of unmined genomic data across myriad fields, including oncology. The presentation will cover comprehensive solutions that combine high-complexity bioinformatics, large throughput molecular and genomic CLIA/CAP technologies, and several large-scale databases to support early and late discovery projects.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Maria Proia at maria.proia@bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

