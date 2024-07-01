Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2024 Results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the second quarter on July 24 prior to the conference call.
