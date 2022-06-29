SUBSCRIBE
Bolden Therapeutics Receives $497,500 SBIR Grant From the National Institute on Aging to Support Development of Antisense Oligonucleotides to Promote Neurogenesis

June 29, 2022 
1 min read

Bolden Therapeutics, Inc. announced being awarded a Small Business Innovative Research grant for $497,500 from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of CNS illnesses, today announced being awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant for $497,500 from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health.

“This SBIR award from the NIA will further our development of our exon-skipping antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) candidates to modulate the expression of a genetically-validated target for increasing neurogenesis,” said Johnny Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics. “With the support of these funds, we will be able to advance our ASO candidates in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Anne Valat, Ph.D., Principal Scientist of Bolden Therapeutics and Principal Investigator of the SBIR grant.

The SBIR award is entitled ‘Promoting adult hippocampal neurogenesis using antisense oligonucleotides as an Alzheimer’s disease therapy’.

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.
Bolden Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat central nervous system diseases. The company’s scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target.

Bolden’s research facilities are based within LabCentral, the premier incubator for next-generation powerhouse biotech startups located in the heart of Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA. Bolden’s tenure at LabCentral has been supported by two ‘Golden Tickets’ from Biogen, providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within this innovative ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bolden-therapeutics-receives-497-500-sbir-grant-from-the-national-institute-on-aging-to-support-development-of-antisense-oligonucleotides-to-promote-neurogenesis-301578068.html

SOURCE Bolden Therapeutics Inc

