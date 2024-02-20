BioLife Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on February 29, 2024

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies (“CGT”) and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company’s financial results and give a general business update. To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free 1-833-630-0431 or 1-412-317-1808 for international callers. The conference ID number is 29175. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://investors.biolifesolutions.com for 90 days. If you would like to pre-register for this call, please use this pre-registration link. About BioLife Solutions BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X. Media & Investor Relations At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com