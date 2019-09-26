BioIVT Joins Medicines Discovery Catapult’s Discovery Services Platform to Support Drug Discovery in the UK

BioIVT will help to generate drug discovery target validation data and characterize novel therapeutics

Royston, UK – Sept. 24, 2019 – BioIVT, a leading provider of research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has joined UK Medicines Discovery Catapult’s Discovery Services Platform, partnering with other best-in-class service providers to help improve preclinical drug discovery success rates.

From its GLP-accredited UK facility, BioIVT’s PHASEZERO® Research Services team will provide specialist support for generating human tissue-based target validation data and characterizing novel therapeutics. BioIVT’s research into such complex fields as immuno-oncology and fibrosis have given it the necessary experience to successfully validate associated drug targets and biomarkers and aid the development of novel therapeutics with the right balance of efficacy, disposition and safety.

“BioIVT is dedicated to supporting the research community by providing expertise in human tissue-based approaches that deliver target and biomarker validation data and by developing fit-for-purpose assays that enable characterization of novel therapeutics to accelerate drug discovery and development,” said Dr. Amanda Woodrooffe, Vice President and General Manager at BioIVT UK. “We are delighted to join Medicines Discovery Catapult’s Discovery Services Platform and be able to provide our expertise, access to ethically-sourced human biospecimens, and innovative approaches to support UK enterprises.”

In addition to its research services capabilities and expertise in the design, execution and delivery of industry-standard drug development data packages, BioIVT can provide ready access to well-characterized, consented human tissues, biofluids and primary cells in many disease areas. BioIVT is another strong and versatile addition to Medicines Discovery Catapult’s Discovery Services Platform.

About Medicines Discovery Catapult

For more information about Medicines Discovery Catapult and the Discovery Services Platform visit: https://md.catapult.org.uk/ virtual-rd .

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. Our PHASEZERO® Research Services team works collaboratively with clients to provide target and biomarker validation, phenotypic assays to characterize novel therapeutics, clinical assay development and in vitro hepatic modeling solutions. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly-discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.