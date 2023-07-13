SUBSCRIBE
BIO-TECHNE TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 8, 2023, TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

July 13, 2023 | 
2 min read

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 , at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:

8:00 a.m. CDT

Date:

August 8, 2023

Dial-in:

1-877-300-8521 or 1-412-317-6026 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

10180893

Webcast:

https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 10180893.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne’s product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne’s genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne’s Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

Bio-Techne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-host-conference-call-on-august-8-2023-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301876276.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:TECH
Earnings Events Minnesota
