BIO-TECHNE COMPLETES LUNAPHORE ACQUISITION

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Lunaphore Technologies SA, a leading developer of fully automated spatial biology solutions. Bio-Techne and Lunaphore are combining forces to accelerate their spatial biology leadership position in translational and clinical research markets. Lunaphore’s instrument portfolio includes COMET™, an end-to-end spatial biology platform, with tissue staining, imaging and image preprocessing steps integrated into a fully automated, high-throughput instrument, that delivers true walk-away automation with unmatched scalability, reproducibility, and retention of tissue morphology. Designed for use with standard pathology slides, COMET’s superior tissue profiling capabilities enable the analysis of 40 different spatial biomarkers per sample in each automated run, allowing for virtually unlimited plex. The product portfolio is complemented by SPYRE™ antibody panel kits and HORIZON™ image analysis software. Lunaphore also offers LabSat®, an automated tissue staining instrument that offers a 30-minute turn-around time, delivering a much faster and hands-off staining solution compared to manual methods where turnaround times can take several days. Forward Looking Statements: Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our belief about the market applications and impact of our acquisition of Lunaphore, Inc. and our ability to derive advantages from this acquisition as we integrate it into our business. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company’s actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company’s customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships. For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements. About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development david.clair@bio-techne.com 612-656-4416 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-completes-lunaphore-acquisition-301872402.html SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation