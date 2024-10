Pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association, the shareholders of Bavarian Nordic A/S are hereby convened to the ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2014 at 5.00 PM CET at Comwell Borupgaard, Nørrevej 80, 3070 Snekkersten, Denmark with the following agenda:

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.