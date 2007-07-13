SUBSCRIBE
Bavarian Nordic New CEO Anders Hedegaard Starts August 1

July 13, 2007 | 
COPENHAGEN (Thomson Financial) - Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic AS said Anders Hedegaard will assume the position of president and chief executive of the group on August 1.

At the same time, the present chief executive, Peter Wulff, will transfer to the position as executive vice president of business development.

Hedegaard is presently executive vice president in charge of business operations and marketing at ALK-Abello AS. His appointment to Bavarian Nordic was announced in April.

