Bavarian Nordic Issues Warrants

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, August 22, 2013 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Board of Directors in Bavarian Nordic A/S has decided to award warrants to management, certain employees in the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Board of Directors. The Board decision is made in accordance with the shareholder authorization for the Board of Directors adopted as Article 5b of the Articles of Association and the Company’s guidelines regarding incentive programs. The award is made by the Board of Directors and exercise is limited by and governed by the Danish Act on Options for Employees (the Stock Option Act/aktieoptionsloven) regarding termination of employment prior to exercise of warrants.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.