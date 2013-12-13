SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Bavarian Nordic Introduces Incentive Program And Issues Warrants

December 13, 2013 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, December 13, 2013 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company, in accordance with a board decision of today, introduces a three year incentive program in January 2014 for all employees in the Bavarian Nordic Group. The program is a cash bonus program based on so- called phantom shares (bonus program based on the Company’s share price). This means that each employee in the program will be entitled to exercise a number of phantom shares when the program expires in 2017 and, thus, receive a cash bonus calculated from the increase in the Company’s share price. The incentive program will not have a dilutive effect on the shareholders.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac