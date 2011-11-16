Bavarian Nordic - Interim Report for the Period 1 January to 30 September 2011

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) today announced its third quarter 2011 results. Revenue generated for the nine months ended September 30, 2011 were DKK 155 million, compared to DKK 219 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2010. For the nine months ended September 30, 2011, the Company reported a pre-tax loss of DKK 333 million compared to a pre-tax loss of DKK 386 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2010. The results are in line with expectations. As of 30 September 2011 the cash preparedness was DKK 632 million, including credit lines of DKK 120 million.