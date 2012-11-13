Bavarian Nordic - Interim Financial Report for the Period 1 January to 30 September 2012

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, November 13, 2012 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today publishes its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2012. Revenue for the period was DKK 750 million (2011: DKK 155 million) and the result before tax was a profit of DKK 17 million (2011: DKK 333 million loss). For the third quarter ending 30 September 2012, revenue was DKK 304 million (2011: DKK 97 million) and the result before tax was DKK 30 million (2011: DKK 58 million loss). As of 30 September 2012 the cash preparedness was DKK 666 million, including un-utilized credit lines of DKK 120 million.