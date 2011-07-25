VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions Charlotte> Completes Sale of Penrod Medical Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions Charlotte, N.C. has just completed the sale of Penrod Medical Equipment of Salisbury, NC. This durable medical equipment provider specializes in a wide variety of mobility equipment including walkers, manual and power wheelchairs and scooters.

“Penrod Medical Equipment is one of the finest durable medical equipment providers I’ve seen. The business generated a lot of interest, resulting in an exceptional strategic fit,” notes Phil Hagey, Senior Associate at VR Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions Charlottewho represented the seller throughout the transaction. Details were not disclosed.

