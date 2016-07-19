TiE-Boston And MassBio Partner On TiE ScaleUp And MassCONNECT

July 19, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) ¬– TiE-Boston and MassBio announced a new partnership today between TiE ScaleUp and MassCONNECT. The partnership will provide premier mentoring and resources to life sciences and healthcare entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.

“We are very excited about this partnership as MassBio and MassCONNECT will help us widen our reach in the life sciences and healthcare space and to recruit more life sciences and healthcare companies to TiE ScaleUp,” explained Anuradha Yadav, Executive Director of TiE-Boston.

“The partnership recognizes the synergies between MassCONNECT and TiE ScaleUp, and reflects a shared belief that by working together, we can leverage our respective strengths and networks and amplify our impact in the innovation ecosystem” said John Hallinan, Chief Business Officer of MassBio.

In this partnership, MassCONNECT and TiE ScaleUp will share information and refer promising life sciences and healthcare entrepreneurs to the program that is the best fit based on an entrepreneur’s stage of development. Through this partnership, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in both programs to maximize their access to resources and networks.

TiE ScaleUp, an accelerator program run by TiE-Boston, provides startups a path toward breakthrough growth through access to investors, mentors and classes/workshops. During the program, startups will have the opportunity to engage with investors through an initial and final demo day, peer-to-peer learning through CEO roundtables, tailored mentorship and workshops taught by world-class academics and subject matter experts.

MassCONNECT matches entrepreneurs and founders with seasoned life sciences professionals to catalyze and commercialize innovation. MassBio’s MassCONNECT program is the only entrepreneur mentorship program in Massachusetts that dives deep into the life sciences.

The MassCONNECT process involves a two-month mentorship where industry experts guide entrepreneurs as they seek to develop business plans, launch companies, and raise capital. MassCONNECT mentors evaluate and provide feedback on commercial feasibility; identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats; and team up to furnish industry-specific business advice for innovative ideas in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices and digital health. Entrepreneurs gain invaluable advice and coaching on defining value proposition, developing pitches and building professional networks.

TiE-Boston and MassBio do not charge fees to entrepreneurs and do not take equity positions for their mentorship programs.