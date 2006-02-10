Quintiles Transnational Corp. To Build New Home For All Kansas City-Area Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 10 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintiles Transnational Corp. today announced it will build a new structure in Overland Park, Kan., to house the Clinical Development Services (CDS) and Clinical Pharmacology units now in Kansas City and the Phase I Clinical Research unit located in Lenexa, Kan.

The new facility will triple the number of beds available for Phase I research and also will provide room for up to 200 more employees.

“Our CDS, Clinical Pharmacology and Phase I businesses are growing, and we need more space to meet the anticipated demand for our services in the Kansas City area,” said Dennis Gillings, CBE, Chairman and CEO of Quintiles. “This new facility will give us the extra capacity we need while also increasing efficiency by bringing together all of our operations in the region. Since coming to the greater Kansas City area in the 1990s, we have enjoyed the support of the business community as well as the outstanding performance of a highly skilled group of employees. We remain committed to this region.”

CDS, Clinical Pharmacology and Phase I employ about 700 full-time workers in the Kansas City area.

Groundbreaking for the new four-story, 236,000-square-foot building is expected this March, with the first CDS units moving into their new space late in 2006 and the Phase I unit relocating in early 2007. The Phase I unit in Lenexa has 50 beds, and the new facility will have room for 150 beds.

“This is a great opportunity for Overland Park and Johnson County,” said Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach. “We welcome Quintiles Transnational Corp.'s decision to bring its operations to Overland Park and potentially expand its work force, which will benefit the entire metropolitan area.”

“Quintiles would like to thank the City of Overland Park, the Kansas Bioscience Authority and the Kansas Department of Commerce for their support,” said Stan McDermott, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Development Services, Kansas City.

Quintiles’ CDS unit has been leasing space in Kansas City, Mo. Quintiles has owned a Phase I facility in Lenexa, Kan., since 1996, when the unit was included in the acquisition of Innovex Ltd.

About Quintiles

Quintiles is the global leader in pharmaceutical services. We improve healthcare worldwide by providing innovative, quality professional expertise, market intelligence and partnering solutions to meet the dynamic needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Quintiles has 16,000 specialized employees and offices in 50 countries. For more information visit the company’s Web site at www.quintiles.com.

