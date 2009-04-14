Paul Keim Appointed to Febit, Inc.'s Scientific Advisory Board

LEXINGTON, Mass. (USA), and HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 14, 2009 – febit today announced the recruitment of Paul Keim, Ph.D., for its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Keim is Senior Investigator and Director of the Pathogen Genomics Division at TGen (The Translational Genomics Research Institute) in Phoenix, Ariz., and Regents Prof. of Biology at the Northern Arizona University. As an expert in the field of medical microbiology, biosecurity and the genomics of pathogens he brings deep knowledge from these fields to febit.

Dr. Keim’s expertise will be particularly helpful in febit’s research activities in the field of biosecurity which have resulted from its partnership with In-Q-Tel, the independent strategic investment firm that identifies innovative technology solutions to support the mission of the broader U.S. Intelligence Community. In addition with Dr. Keim’s focus on genomic analysis of bacterial pathogens he is an interesting partner in developing special applications in this field for febit’s new sequence capture method, HybSelect which enables focused re-sequencing with next-generation sequencers on a high level in output and automation.

Paul Keim will enrich febit’s Scientific Advisory Board which consists of leading authorities at the forefront of genetics and genomics research. The SAB members – from top research institutions and companies – will provide expert advice on febit’s research and development activities associated with its portfolio development.

About febit

febit develops, produces and markets flexible automated solutions for enabling biochip applications in Life Sciences. febit’s product portfolio includes various instruments, optimized assays and bioanalytical services, complemented by bioinformatics software and consulting.

For its main applications – HybSelect, febit’s innovative DNA capture method for Next-Generation-Sequencing and protein-coding or non-coding transcriptome profiling – the highly advanced microfluidics of the patented Geniom Biochip offers the highest degree of automation, flexibility and efficiency available.

For more information please visit: www.febit.com