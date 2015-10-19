MassBio Release: Revere Is BioReady

Revere demonstrates commitment to supporting life sciences growth

October 19, 2015 (Cambridge, MA)—The City of Revere has improved its zoning bylaws, building codes and other business and industry-related criteria to become BioReady®, signifying Revere’s readiness to work with biotechnology companies interested in locating there.

The BioReady® Community designation from MassBio signifies that a municipality has biotech and life sciences friendly zoning, has a streamlined permitting process, and has robust infrastructure in place. The designation serves to showcase Massachusetts communities that are ready to host new life sciences research and manufacturing facilities.

“We are thrilled to see Revere join the BioReady® community,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “Mayor Rizzo and his team have demonstrated their enthusiastic commitment to facilitating innovation and supporting industry growth in Massachusetts.”

Revere earned its Silver BioReady® designation by implementing initiatives such as the establishment of a Technology Enterprise District zone along the Route 1A/Lee Burbank Highway corridor and the city’s highly efficient and streamlined “Site Plan Review” process. Revere is now one of 15 Massachusetts communities receiving the Silver designation. There are currently 79 cities and towns that have been rated under the BioReady® program.

“We are proud that MassBio has recognized Revere’s great strengths in terms of locational advantages, a ready workforce, and a city government committed to making job-creating commercial development happen,” said Mayor Daniel Rizzo. “I look forward to working with Bob Coughlin and his team as we seek out biotech companies that could move to Revere and highlight all our city has to offer.”

MassBio and partner organizations across the state began the statewide BioReady® Communities Campaign in 2008 in order to provide background to municipal officials about the biotech industry and offer guidance on how to position municipalities as destinations for biotech laboratory and manufacturing facilities.

Communities are ranked on a scale of Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum, and the system helps Massachusetts cities and towns market themselves to biotechnology companies looking to expand or relocate. As part of the campaign, the MassBio Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) developed criteria to both guide communities in their pursuit of biotech facility opportunities and rate them for BioReadiness® in order to provide each with a tangible marketing tool. To view full ratings criteria, visit MassBio’s BioReady® Communities web page at http://www.massbio.org/economic_development/bioready_communities

About MassBio

www.massbio.org

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 650 biotech companies, academic institutions, disease foundations, and other organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services.

