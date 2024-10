MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwire - October 23, 2007) - SRI International, an independent nonprofit research and development organization, today announced that John Sternlicht, J.D., C.Ec.D., has joined its Biosciences Division as senior director of Strategic Projects at SRI Shenandoah Valley. Sternlicht has joined SRI from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), where he served as general counsel and legislative director.