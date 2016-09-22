SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

ImageQuantify.com Announces New IQbot For Quantitative Image Analysis Of Eotaxin

September 22, 2016 | 
2 min read

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageQuantify.com, an online automated platform for quantitative preclinical image analysis created by ImageIQ, today announced the addition of the Eotaxin Analysis IQbot to its publicly available collection of automated image analysis and documentation research tools. “IQbots” are tools for preclinical research imaging assays that deliver validated, comprehensive image analysis data that is objective and reproducible. Within every IQbot results package researchers receive complete data (e.g., quantitative databases, analysis overlays) and reference materials (e.g., methods protocols, video walkthroughs of output data, relevant citations, support for GLP compliance, validation records).

Eotaxin is a chemokine involved in eosinophil chemotaxis activation during inflammation that is commonly implicated in aging research. To conduct the associated assay, non-adherent cells (eosinophils) are cytospun onto a slide, fixed, and stained with a nuclear marker (i.e., DAPI) and eotaxin antibodies before being scanned fluorescently with a microscope. The Eotaxin Analysis IQbot segments and quantifies the total number of nuclei in each image and the total region of interest (ROI) area. It then extrudes the boundary of each nucleus a fixed distance, forming a ring-shaped ROI for analysis of mean intensity and integrated optical density for each cell. In addition to the quantitative metrics generated, the IQbot provides a pseudo-colored overlay for visual audit and presentation. The IQbot’s analysis techniques can also be applied when using an alternative marker! For further detailed information, watch this 8-minute video on the Eotaxin Analysis IQbot.

ImageQuantify.com software engineers are consistently building new IQbots. To prompt prioritization of a new or custom IQbot, researchers may submit requests to enter the IQbot Incubation Program.

About ImageQuantify.com

ImageQuantify.com is an online quantitative image analysis research tool for discovery and preclinical research. Leveraging the benefits of secure cloud technology and ecommerce, ImageQuantify.com provides validated and automated software-based image analysis. As a result, all nonclinical researchers may now take advantage of accurate, reproducible, objective imaging analytics that are both affordable and accessible. ImageQuantify.com’s preclinical services are backed by the expertise of ImageIQ, Inc., a full service Imaging Contract Research Organization. ImageIQ is a Cleveland Clinic Innovations Company.

Related Links

http://www.ImageQuantify.com/bots/botdetail/24
http://www.ImageQuantify.com/UserContact
http://www.Image-IQ.com

Brett Hoover, Vice-President
ImageIQ, Inc.
26801 Miles Road, Suite 103
Cleveland OH 44128
1-855-IMAGEIQ (855-462-4347)
bhoover@image-iq.com
http://www.image-iq.com
@ImageIQ, @ImageQuantify

GLP-1
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lilly's Institute for Genetic Medicine building in Boston
Cardiovascular disease
Lilly’s Tirzepatide Clears Phase III Cardiovascular Study on Heels of Novo
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin