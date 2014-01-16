Cromos Pharma Adds Israel To Its Geographic Coverage

BEIT-DAGAN, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - January 15, 2014) -

Cromos Pharma, a premier regional contract research organization (CRO), announced today that it started clinical trial operations in the State of Israel.

“Israel is at the forefront of medical innovation,” said Dr. Vlad Bogin, Cromos Pharma’s CEO. “We are very excited to enter its market and view this as a major opportunity to expand our capabilities in running cutting-edge pharmaceutical and medical device trials.”

“This expansion in geographic coverage possesses one important added advantage: about one quarter of Israel’s population is Russian-speaking and is of a very similar sociocultural background as are our present-day patients, investigators and staff,” concluded Dr. Andrey Tarakanov, Cromos Pharma’s Managing Director.

About Cromos Pharma, LLC

Cromos Pharma, LLC is a premier contract research organization (CRO) with operations in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Georgia, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe and a business development office in the United States. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services, which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.