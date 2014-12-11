Clinical Ink Selected For Multiple Ebola Clinical Studies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials, announced today that the SureSource platform has been selected for multiple Ebola clinical studies. SureSource is unique in that the critical study data and site documents are available for real-time analysis and remote review – limiting the number of healthcare workers that will come in contact with the virus while speeding up the analysis process.

“The Ebola outbreak brings into sharp focus the need to update the clinical trial process from one that relies on pen and paper to one that leverages technological advancements like SureSource to save time and save lives,” said Ed Seguine, CEO for Clinical Ink. “SureSource is uniquely positioned to change the clinical trial execution process and we are pleased to have been selected to participate in the effort to find effective treatment options for Ebola. ”

Ebola trials represent a number of particularly acute challenges to the established model of conducting clinical research. At least 18 companies1 are working on preventative vaccines or drugs for Ebola and even though regulators are ‘fast-tracking’ review/approval processes, assessing the safety and efficacy of each therapy is hampered by the dangerous and remote conditions facing healthcare workers.

With SureSource healthcare workers enter information directly on the SureSource tablet eliminating the time consuming process of pen and paper notes, then transcription, then review, then analysis, making trends visible immediately. Data and documents are available immediately in real-time – which will enable sponsors and regulators to make decisions more quickly.

