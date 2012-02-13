Celltex Announces Glenn McGee, Ph.D. as President of Ethics and Strategic Initiatives

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is pleased to announce that Glenn McGee, Ph.D., an internationally respected bioethicist, has joined the firm as president of Ethics and Strategic Initiatives. At Celltex, Dr. McGee’s responsibilities will include ensuring that all of the firm’s work, centered on adult stem cells, will meet the highest ethical standards of the medical and scientific communities.

“We wanted Glenn at Celltex because from the start we have been determined to do things right,” said David Eller, chairman and chief executive officer of Celltex, which is based in Houston, Texas. “Celltex is a leader in adult stem banking and multiplication technology. We already have state-of-the-art technology, and with Glenn, we are assured that we will be using it in the most ethical way possible.”

Dr. McGee, who resigned his position as the John B. Francis Chair at the Center for Practical Bioethics and his role as editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Bioethics in November 2011, was the founder of the publication. Under his leadership, The American Journal of Bioethics became the leading journal in its field. He is now serving in an advisory capacity with the journal until March 1, 2011.

“I am very excited about being part of Celltex as we bring this enormously promising new technology to the United States,” said Glenn McGee, Ph.D. “We are learning more about adult stem cells every day, and I want Celltex to set the standard for its ethical banking and use.”

