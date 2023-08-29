Azitra to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, announced today that Travis Whitfill, COO, will present an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 11-13, 2023. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning September 11 at 7:00 a.m. ET. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 90 days thereafter. H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 11-13, 2023

Format: Azitra Inc., Corporate Presentation Date/Time: Available on-demand Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET

Participant: Travis Whitfill, Chief Operating Officer

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City, NY

About Azitra, Inc. Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a proprietary, microbial library of unique bacterial strains that can be screened for therapeutic characteristics and lead drug candidates. The platform is augmented by an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts and helps screen the Company's library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company's initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus dated June 15, 2023 relating to our initial public offering filed with the SEC on June 21, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

